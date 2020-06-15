Second Candidate for Belarusian Presidency Drops Out of Race Within One Month

Natalia Kisel, a self-nominated candidate for the top office in Belarus, has dropped out of the presidential election campaign, becoming the second one to do so at the stage of collecting signatures, the head of her initiative group told Sputnik on Monday

At the end of May, Oleg Gaidukevich, the deputy chairman of the house of representatives' standing committee on international affairs and a chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party, withdrew his candidacy from the presidential race in favor of the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko.

"Yes, we are withdrawing. We did not plan to go any further from the very beginning," Sergei Shtoda said.

According to the official, Kisel's initiative group is not planning on handing over some 100,000 signatures the candidate has collected, which would be sufficient for her nomination, to any of the election commissions for verification.

When asked about the candidate's intention when entering the race, Shtoda responded that Kisel "wanted to voice her questions and concerns."

There are 13 candidates left in the race, including incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, who has been serving as president since 1994. The submission of nominations will be held between June 20 and July 4, with registration scheduled for July 5-14. The election is scheduled for August 9.