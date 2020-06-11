UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Child With COVID-19 Tests Positive For Rare Inflammatory Syndrome In Armenia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Second Child With COVID-19 Tests Positive for Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A second child in Armenia that had tested positive for COVID-19 has been diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome that has similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

An uptick in cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome that mostly affects children between the ages of two months and five years has been identified during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"Initially, the condition of a second child with Kawasaki disease was serious, but now their clinical status is improving. The child has received the necessary treatment and their condition has stabilized," Nikoghosyan said.

The first case was reported in Armenia one week ago. The ministry spokeswoman added that this patient, a four-year-old child, has already been discharged after undergoing treatment.

Medical professionals across the globe have observed an uptick in the number of cases of a rare syndrome that shares many characteristics with Kawasaki disease. In the US, the illness has been named as Multisystem-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

Kawasaki disease causes the inflammation of blood vessels and can lead to abdominal pain and aneurysms. The origins of the syndrome are unknown, although researchers believe that it can be caused by a viral infection.

Related Topics

Armenia Kawasaki Lead Blood

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

6 minutes ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

1 hour ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.