Second Child With COVID-19 Tests Positive for Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A second child in Armenia that had tested positive for COVID-19 has been diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome that has similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

An uptick in cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome that mostly affects children between the ages of two months and five years has been identified during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"Initially, the condition of a second child with Kawasaki disease was serious, but now their clinical status is improving. The child has received the necessary treatment and their condition has stabilized," Nikoghosyan said.

The first case was reported in Armenia one week ago. The ministry spokeswoman added that this patient, a four-year-old child, has already been discharged after undergoing treatment.

Medical professionals across the globe have observed an uptick in the number of cases of a rare syndrome that shares many characteristics with Kawasaki disease. In the US, the illness has been named as Multisystem-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

Kawasaki disease causes the inflammation of blood vessels and can lead to abdominal pain and aneurysms. The origins of the syndrome are unknown, although researchers believe that it can be caused by a viral infection.