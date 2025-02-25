Second Coffee Festival in Rijal Almaa boosts Aseer as economic, tourism hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The second Coffee Festival in Rijal Almaa Governorate, held from February 21 to 24, has successfully established the region of Aseer as a key economic and tourism destination.

The event attracted a considerable number of visitors, leading to the sale of 5,945 kilograms of coffee and generating over SAR380,000 in revenue.

To support local agriculture, more than 5,000 coffee seedlings were distributed.

The festival showcased 38 exhibitors, including families working in the cottage industry and skilled artisans, who demonstrated traditional farming methods alongside displays of modern agricultural technology.

The festival also highlighted Aseer's renowned premium Arabic coffee production, providing a platform for local farmers to showcase their crops, expand their business opportunities, and reach a wider global market.