KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The second contract for deliveries of Russia's S-400 Triumph air defense systems to Turkey will be signed this year, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the head of Russia's arms exporter company said that the contract will be signed in the near future.

"In the near future means this year. We expect that the second contract on S-400 for Turkey will be signed this year," Mikheev told reporters.