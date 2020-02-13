UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California City Of San Diego - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed in California City of San Diego - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in San Diego, California, local NBC 7 news reported.

The patient is being treated at a San Diego County hospital and more details will be forthcoming, the report said on Wednesday citing a US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) official.

This would bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in the United States to 14.

On Monday, the first case was confirmed in San Diego - a woman who was among 232 US citizens recently evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province increased 44 percent to 48,206 from 33,366 over the past day, with the death count rising to 1,310 and the number of discharged patients reaching 3,441.

Related Topics

China Wuhan San Diego United States Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

5 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

5 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

5 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

6 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

6 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.