Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed in California City of San Diego - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in San Diego, California, local NBC 7 news reported.

The patient is being treated at a San Diego County hospital and more details will be forthcoming, the report said on Wednesday citing a US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) official.

This would bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in the United States to 14.

On Monday, the first case was confirmed in San Diego - a woman who was among 232 US citizens recently evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province increased 44 percent to 48,206 from 33,366 over the past day, with the death count rising to 1,310 and the number of discharged patients reaching 3,441.