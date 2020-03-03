UrduPoint.com
Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In New York State - Governor

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:29 PM

The US state of New York has recorded its second case of the novel coronavirus in a patient who did not travel to any of the most affected areas, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The US state of New York has recorded its second case of the novel coronavirus in a patient who did not travel to any of the most affected areas, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have a case in Westchester, a 50-year-old gentleman who did not travel to any of the places that are on the quote on quote' watch list, did travel to Miami, but that is not a place that we have known that there's any cluster of coronavirus. And he has tested positive. Lives in Westchester, works in Manhattan, has been with his family in Westchester."

Cuomo said state health authorities were going through the process of tracking down the man's possible connections to test whether others may have been infected.

