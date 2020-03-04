Second Coronavirus Case In EU Brussels Institutions
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed among the staff at European Union institutions in Brussels, a European official told AFP on Wednesday, just hours after the first.
The victim works in a security unit of the European Council, which represents EU member states, and is believed to have been in contact with a previous case in Belgium, he said.