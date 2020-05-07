Second Coronavirus Wave May Hit Germany in Summer - RKI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A second wave of the new coronavirus could hit Germany before fall if social distancing norms are not followed, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A second wave of the new coronavirus could hit Germany before fall if social distancing norms are not followed, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Thursday.

"The number of cases may start rising again even before that, and we will see a second wave if people become more relaxed in their behavior," Lars Schaade told reporters.

Asked whether this meant that Germany could see a second peak in July or August, he said "yes, it is possible, it can be."

Germany began loosening coronavirus restrictions in late April. Schaade, an infectious disease epidemiologist, said any easing came with a risk of more infections. The country has so far confirmed 166,091 cases and 7,119 deaths.