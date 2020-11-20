Second COVID-19 Wave Past Its Peak in France - National Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The second coronavirus outbreak in France has already passed its peak, but the epidemiological situation remains tense, the country's national health agency announced on Friday.

"Even if the indicators remain at high levels, their observation suggests that the epidemic peak of the second wave has been crossed," the agency said in a statement, as cited by Le Parisien newspaper.

The agency has reported a decline in the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, including intensive care admissions for the second consecutive week, with the most recent update of 21,150 fresh infections and 436 deaths detected on Thursday.

So far, the highest daily record since the start of the pandemic remains the number of nearly 87,000 fresh cases registered on November 7.

As of Friday, France has confirmed 2,086,288 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 47,127. The virus-linked nationwide lockdown in France went into force on October 30 and is due to last for all of November.