UrduPoint.com

Second Cruise Ship To House Ukrainian Refugees Arrives In Scotland - Refugees Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Second Cruise Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees Arrives in Scotland - Refugees Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Scottish refugee minister Neil Gray said on Thursday that the second cruise ship chartered to accommodate refugees fleeing Ukraine has arrived in Glasgow and is ready to welcome new residents.

"The Scottish Government is providing accommodation that is safe and sustainable while people are waiting to be matched to suitable longer-term accommodation. The arrival of the MS Ambition in Glasgow is a key part of that provision, which means we are providing sanctuary to more displaced people per head of population than any other part of the UK," The Scotsman newspaper quoted Gray as saying.

The minister added that the Scottish government is finalizing plans for how the ship will be used so that the security of people on board be ensured.

"Now that the MS Ambition has arrived, this work will begin at pace and people will move on board once the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council are satisfied that the necessary preparations, including health and safety checks, have been satisfied," Gray added.

According to the newspaper, the cruise ship that has over 700 cabins for passengers has been chartered for six months by the Scottish government and will be located at King George V docks on the River Clyde. The government has also arranged shuttle bus services that will be providing round-the-clock transportation to and from the ship. New residents will have access to all services on board the ship, including restaurants, child play facilities, shops, cleaning, and communal spaces.

Media reported in late July that Ukrainian refugees have begun settling on the cruise ship Victoria in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

Related Topics

Ukraine Victoria George Edinburgh Glasgow United Kingdom July All From Government Refugee Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

5 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

5 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

5 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

5 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

5 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.