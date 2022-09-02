Second Cruise Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees Arrives in Scotland - Refugees Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Scottish refugee minister Neil Gray said on Thursday that the second cruise ship chartered to accommodate refugees fleeing Ukraine has arrived in Glasgow and is ready to welcome new residents.

"The Scottish Government is providing accommodation that is safe and sustainable while people are waiting to be matched to suitable longer-term accommodation. The arrival of the MS Ambition in Glasgow is a key part of that provision, which means we are providing sanctuary to more displaced people per head of population than any other part of the UK," The Scotsman newspaper quoted Gray as saying.

The minister added that the Scottish government is finalizing plans for how the ship will be used so that the security of people on board be ensured.

"Now that the MS Ambition has arrived, this work will begin at pace and people will move on board once the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council are satisfied that the necessary preparations, including health and safety checks, have been satisfied," Gray added.

According to the newspaper, the cruise ship that has over 700 cabins for passengers has been chartered for six months by the Scottish government and will be located at King George V docks on the River Clyde. The government has also arranged shuttle bus services that will be providing round-the-clock transportation to and from the ship. New residents will have access to all services on board the ship, including restaurants, child play facilities, shops, cleaning, and communal spaces.

Media reported in late July that Ukrainian refugees have begun settling on the cruise ship Victoria in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.