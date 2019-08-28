Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed Building in Russian Novosibirsk- Official

The rescuers have pulled the second dead body from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We have pulled one [from the rubble] with no traces of life," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day it was reported that a building with eight people working in it collapsed in Novosibirsk, killing at least one person and injuring one more.