MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A second death from a thrombotic event following vaccination with AstraZeneca has been confirmed in Canada, Alberta Province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

In April, a 54-year-old female patient died of cerebral thrombosis in the province of Quebec after getting an AstraZeneca shot.

"As chief medical officer of health, I am sad to report that tonight we have confirmed the death of an Alberta woman in her 50's from VITT [vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia] following vaccination from the AstraZeneca vaccine," Hinshaw said in a Tuesday statement.

The chief medical officer added that the tragic death is the only death related to VITT out of over 253,000 AstraZeneca or CoviSHIELD/AstraZeneca doses administered in Alberta.

"The global frequency of VITT has been estimated at approximately one case in 100,000 to 250,000 doses of vaccine. In comparison, Albertans 50 to 59 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are 350 times more likely to die from that infection than to experience VITT after an AstraZeneca vaccine.

They are also at least 1,500 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than experiencing VITT after getting AstraZeneca," Hinshaw emphasized.

Health Canada had temporarily paused inoculation for Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations. The immunization drive has since resumed among eligible people over the age of 40.

At the end of April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy.

Earlier in April, a Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca concluded that blood clotting events were possibly linked to the vaccine. Canadian health officials then introduced a warning section indicating a "stronger link" between blood clotting events and AstraZeneca shots on the safety label of the vaccine.