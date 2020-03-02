UrduPoint.com
Second Death From Coronavirus In US Confirmed By Public Health Officials

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A second death from the new coronavirus has been registered in the United States, according to Seattle and King County Public Health.

"Public Health - Seattle & King County announced on Sunday afternoon four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County residents, including one death, bringing the total of confirmed cases to ten," the health officials said in a Sunday statement.

The latest death occurred on Saturday.

The patient was a man in his 70s. The first person to die from COVID-19 was a man in his 50s.

"With these four new results, the total number of cases in King County is ten. Today's results include an additional death, bringing the total number of deaths in King County from COVID-19 to two," the Seattle and King County Public Health statement says.

According to the release, all the new cases, as well as both of the deaths, occurred at the same EvergreenHealth facility in Kirkland.

