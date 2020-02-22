Second Death From COVID-19 Disease Registered In Italy - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:25 PM
The second death from the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, was registered on Saturday in Italy, the Ansa news agency reported
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The second death from the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, was registered on Saturday in Italy, the Ansa news agency reported.
On Friday, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported the first coronavirus-related fatality a 78-old man, who had been hospitalized in the northeastern region of Veneto.
The second patient, a woman, subsequently died from COVID-19 in the northern Lombardy region, according to the news agency.
There are 29 Italian cases of COVID-2019, currently limited to Lombardy and Veneto regions.
Last week, the first death from the novel strain of coronavirus in Europe was confirmed by France.