Second death from Ebola in DR Congo city of Goma

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A second person has died of Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, a major transport hub, the country's pointman for the epidemic told AFP on Wednesday.

"A patient who was confirmed with Ebola in Goma has died. Every measure has been taken to block the chain of transmission," said Jean-Jacques Muyembe, in charge of coordinating the fight against the year-old outbreak.