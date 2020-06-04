Second Delivery Of US Ventilators Showcases US-Russian Ties - Russian Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:54 PM
The second delivery of US lung ventilators to Russia is an excellent example of the US-Russian cooperation in difficult times, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The second delivery of US lung ventilators to Russia is an excellent example of the US-Russian cooperation in difficult times, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.
"I think this is a great example showing that countries can work on cooperation, partnership and collaboration during difficult times," Zalharova said.