Second Delivery of US Ventilators Showcases US-Russian Ties - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The second delivery of US lung ventilators to Russia is an excellent example of the US-Russian cooperation in difficult times, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"I think this is a great example showing that countries can work on cooperation, partnership and collaboration during difficult times," Zalharova said.