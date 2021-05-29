UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second DR Congo Volcano Eruption 'low Intensity': Govt

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

Second DR Congo volcano eruption 'low intensity': govt

The eruption of a volcano in DR Congo on Saturday was of "low intensity" and occurred in an uninhabited area, the government said, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back to life and caused large-scale devastation

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The eruption of a volcano in DR Congo on Saturday was of "low intensity" and occurred in an uninhabited area, the government said, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back to life and caused large-scale devastation.

"A low intensity volcanic eruption has been reported in the northern side Nyamuragira," the communication ministry said in a statement. "The lava is flowing in an uninhabited area within Virunga Park."

Related Topics

Congo Government

Recent Stories

62 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

Special squads constituted to take action against ..

4 minutes ago

Friends-Reunion film screening allures audience

4 minutes ago

IIOJK cries for accelerating vaccination on war fo ..

4 minutes ago

Additional IGP pays surprise visit to PS

16 minutes ago

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes at Military Parade in L ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.