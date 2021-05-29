Second DR Congo volcano eruption 'low intensity': govt

The eruption of a volcano in DR Congo on Saturday was of "low intensity" and occurred in an uninhabited area, the government said, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back to life and caused large-scale devastation

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The eruption of a volcano in DR Congo on Saturday was of "low intensity" and occurred in an uninhabited area, the government said, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back to life and caused large-scale devastation.

"A low intensity volcanic eruption has been reported in the northern side Nyamuragira," the communication ministry said in a statement. "The lava is flowing in an uninhabited area within Virunga Park."