Second Dutch Farmer Catches Coronavirus From Mink - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Another worker at a mink farm in the Netherlands appears to have been infected with the new coronavirus by the furry mammal, the Dutch agriculture minister said Monday.

The first case of mink-to-human transmission was reported a week ago at one of two farms in the country's south that saw an outbreak of the infection.

"A second case of a mink passing SARS-CoV-2 (CoV-2) to a human has recently been recorded at an infected mink farm. It looks similar to the first case," Carola Schouten said in a letter to parliament.

The farms in the North Brabant province are in the country's epicenter of the outbreak.

he minister said that both infections happened before the minks were found to carry the virus. She said protective gear could help prevent further transmissions.