UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Dutch Farmer Catches Coronavirus From Mink - Agriculture Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Second Dutch Farmer Catches Coronavirus From Mink - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Another worker at a mink farm in the Netherlands appears to have been infected with the new coronavirus by the furry mammal, the Dutch agriculture minister said Monday.

The first case of mink-to-human transmission was reported a week ago at one of two farms in the country's south that saw an outbreak of the infection.

"A second case of a mink passing SARS-CoV-2 (CoV-2) to a human has recently been recorded at an infected mink farm. It looks similar to the first case," Carola Schouten said in a letter to parliament.

The farms in the North Brabant province are in the country's epicenter of the outbreak.

he minister said that both infections happened before the minks were found to carry the virus. She said protective gear could help prevent further transmissions.

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture Netherlands Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

22 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

24 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.