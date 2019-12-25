UrduPoint.com
Second Earthquake Strikes Central Colombia Over Half Hour - US Geological Survey

Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck central Colombia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that it was followed by another one over half an hour.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake was registered at 19:03 GMT. Its epicenter was located 33 kilometers (20.

5 miles) to the east of Colombia's town of Granada in the department of Meta, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

The USGS added that it was followed by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that was registered at 19:19 GMT about 47 kilometers (29 miles) to Granada at the depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in several cities in central and southwestern Colombia, including the capital city of Bogota.

No casualties or damage has been reported.

