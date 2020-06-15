Second Earthquake Strikes Eastern Turkey in Under 24 Hours - Emergencies Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A magnitude-5.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Bingol province on Monday morning after a stronger earthquake overnight resulted in one fatality and 18 injuries, Turkey's emergencies ministry said.

The earthquake struck in the Karliova district of the province and included the largest of 88 aftershocks following last night's quake, the ministry said in an update, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The ministry added that 790 personnel and 90 vehicles from various other agencies were mobilized in the area.

Last night's tremor led to the collapse of a military observation tower, and other damage to buildings and roads.

Turkey's topography is seismically active and is prone to tremors. A magnitude-5.9 quake in January left 41 people killed and caused extensive damage to the eastern Elazig province.