Second Earthquake Strikes Off West Coast Of Canada Over Hour - US Geological Survey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Second Earthquake Strikes Off West Coast of Canada Over Hour - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck off the west coast of Canada, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that it was the second one over an hour.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was registered at 19:49 GMT. Its epicenter was located in the Pacific ocean 175 kilometers (108.

7 miles) to the west of Canada's Port Hardy municipality in the western province of British Columbia near Vancouver one of the largest cities, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier in the day, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered at 19:13 GMT about 170 kilometers (105 miles) to the west of Port Hardy at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage has been reported.

