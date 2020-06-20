UrduPoint.com
Second Ex-Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Case Released On Bail - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Second of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of African American man George Floyd was released from the Hennepin County Jail after posting bond, CNN reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Second of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of African American man George Floyd was released from the Hennepin County Jail after posting bond, CNN reported on Saturday.

Alexander Kueng was let go from jail on Friday night on $750,000 "bond and conditional release," the media said.

Ex-policemen Thomas Lane was the first to be released earlier in June.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Kueng, Lane and another former policemen Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd's death in police custody in the US state of Minnesota on May 25 sparked mass protests against racism and police brutality across the United States and worldwide. The man died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

