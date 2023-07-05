Second Explosion Heard in Kiev City District Court - Reports

A second explosion occurred in the building of the Shevchenko District court of Kiev, where a plaintiff took hostages, presumably, the special forces begin storming the building, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) A second explosion occurred in the building of the Shevchenko District court of Kiev, where a plaintiff took hostages, presumably, the special forces begin storming the building, Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Igor Gumeniuk, who committed a terrorist attack near the Ukrainian parliament building on August 31, 2015, detonated three grenades in the convoy premises, grabbed a pistol and took a guard hostage.