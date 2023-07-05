Second Explosion Heard In Kiev City District Court - Reports
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM
A second explosion occurred in the building of the Shevchenko District court of Kiev, where a plaintiff took hostages, presumably, the special forces begin storming the building, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Wednesday
ua reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Igor Gumeniuk, who committed a terrorist attack near the Ukrainian parliament building on August 31, 2015, detonated three grenades in the convoy premises, grabbed a pistol and took a guard hostage.