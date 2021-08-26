Second Explosion Hits Near Kabul Hotel Where Americans Gathered to Be Rescued - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A second explosion struck near a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where US citizens were gathering to be rescued, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A second explosion struck near a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where US citizens were gathering to be rescued, Fox news reported on Thursday.

The explosion took place after a suicide bombing earlier in the day near the gates of the Kabul airport that killed at least ten people.