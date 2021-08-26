- Home
- Second Explosion Hits Near Kabul Hotel Where Americans Gathered to Be Rescued - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:52 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A second explosion struck near a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where US citizens were gathering to be rescued, Fox news reported on Thursday.
The explosion took place after a suicide bombing earlier in the day near the gates of the Kabul airport that killed at least ten people.