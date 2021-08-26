UrduPoint.com

Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused By Car Bomb - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

The second explosion outside Kabul airport was caused by a car bomb, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing a source in the UK Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The second explosion outside Kabul airport was caused by a car bomb, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing a source in the UK Defense Ministry.

The first blast, which happened outside the Baron Hotel, is believed to have been carried out by a suicide attacker, while the second blast at the Abbey Gate "is thought to have been a car bomb," the source said.

