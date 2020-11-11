UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Fire Breaks Out At Migrant Camp On Greece's Samos In Space Of 10 Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Second Fire Breaks Out at Migrant Camp on Greece's Samos in Space of 10 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A fire has broken out at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, the second blaze to hit such a facility over the last 10 days, Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reports on Wednesday.

Citing the local fire department, the newspaper said that the blaze was quickly extinguished as 18 firefighters responded to the incident on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the newspaper said, adding that there was also no information on the number of migrant tents that had been destroyed by the blaze.

Officials on Samos reported a similar fire at a migrant camp on November 2. At that time, the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry said that 15 tents were destroyed.

A series of large blazes destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp, Moria on the island of Lesbos, back in September. The Greek authorities said that the fires were deliberately started by the camp's residents.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, approximately 19,600 migrants and refugees are resident on Greece's Aegean islands as of November 8.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Greece September November Refugee

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

16 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

46 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

29 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

29 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.