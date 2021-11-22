UrduPoint.com

Second Flight To Return Migrants From Belarus To Their Countries Planned In Nov -President

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Second Flight to Return Migrants From Belarus to Their Countries Planned In Nov -President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Belarus is preparing another flight to transport migrants back to their countries of origin in late November, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We will try to do everything these people, refugees want.

Their desires are a law for us. If they want to return to Iraq, Syria - you see, we have organized a flight. We are preparing another flight at the end of the month if enough people want (to return)," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Belarus Turkish Lira November Refugee

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

15 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

12 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

16 minutes ago
 Universities, students can change destiny of natio ..

Universities, students can change destiny of nation: Fawad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.