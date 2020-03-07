Second French Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

A second member of the French parliament's lower house has tested positive for coronavirus, media said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A second member of the French parliament's lower house has tested positive for coronavirus, media said on Saturday.

A lawmaker with the Republicans party was hospitalized with the COVID-19 viral disease in the northeastern region of Alsace on Thursday.

The identity of the newly confirmed coronavirus patient was not disclosed.

The person was hospitalized, according to the BFMTV channel.

The third infected is a snack bar worker who has been asked to self-quarantine. Six other people are being tested for suspected infection, including five legislators.

France reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally to 716. A total of 11 people have died from COVID-19 since the epidemic began in the country in January.