Second Group Of Kazakh Rescuers To Depart For Turkey To Provide Aid - Emergencies Ministry

Published February 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The second group of rescuers from Kazakhstan will soon leave for Turkey to help with the aftermath of the earthquake, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said that a plane with ministry employees had landed in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. The team was fully equipped with rescuers, canine crews, and physicians to aid people.

"Another Kazakh Emergencies Ministry aircraft is departing for Turkey to enhance the abilities to provide assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the relevant order," a statement read.

The second group consists of 60 personnel, including rescuers, physicians and canine crews. They will join search and rescue operations in the city of Gaziantep.

The total number of Kazakh rescuers involved will amount to 100 people, the statement said.

Yuriy Ilyin, the Kazakh minister of emergency situations, said, during a training session before departure, that the rescuers were entrusted with both important search and rescue tasks, and Turkish citizens' hopes that they will be able to cope with the consequences of the earthquake as quickly as possible, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev ordered the government to allocate $1 million in humanitarian aid to Turkey to help the country cope with the consequences of the deadly earthquake.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, shook parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 5,900 and injuring more than 34,800 people.

