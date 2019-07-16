UrduPoint.com
Second Group Of Orcas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Released Into Wild - Researchers

The second group of orcas from the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's Far East was set free into the Sea of Okhotsk, near Cape Perovsky, on Tuesday, according to the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), which is responsible for the mammals' release

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The second group of orcas from the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's Far East was set free into the Sea of Okhotsk, near Cape Perovsky, on Tuesday, according to the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), which is responsible for the mammals' release.

On Thursday, three orcas were sent from Srednyaya Bay in Primorye to the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Territory. In Khabarovsk, the orcas were reloaded onto a vessel and sent along the Amur River to the Nikolayevsky District. On Monday morning, the vessel docked near the Innokentievka village, where the mammals were moved to other trucks that then drove toward Cape Perovsky.

"The second stage of the marine mammals' release into their natural habitat has been completed. In accordance with the recommendations by the panel of scientists, the animals underwent necessary readaptation procedures, which started in June at a center in Srednyaya Bay where the animals were kept, continued during transportation and were finalized at the place of their release," VNIRO said.

Upon their arrival at Cape Perovsky on Tuesday, the animals got some rest, after which experts started preparing them for release. They weighed the orcas, did DNA blood and skin tests and fitted each of them with satellite tags, according to VNIRO. Veterinarians also examined each animal and determined that they were in good health.

The mammals were released in two stages via a transportation crate. After having a one-hour massage, male and young female orcas were released. Instead of heading for the open sea, they turned back and went to the shore, waiting for the release of the remaining adult female. After the latter's release, the group reunited. Experts and trainers accompanied them on a catamaran for about 15 miles. The mammals were calm, periodically speeding up and leaping out of the water. At times the distance between each orca was as much as 200 meters (656 feet), but they eventually came closer together and headed out into the open sea.

VNIRO director Kirill Kolonchin concluded that due to good weather, the release had been more successful than the previous one, occurring with no delays and "minimal stress" for the mammals.

He added that the third group of orcas would be released in two weeks, and that the size of this group would be determined in the coming days.

The story about orcas and belugas being held in deplorable conditions in Srednyaya Bay made headlines last fall after Greenpeace sounded the alarm and warned that the animals were allegedly supposed to be smuggled to China.

A local court later ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

