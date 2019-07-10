UrduPoint.com
Second Group Of Orcas From 'Whale Jail' To Be Taken To Sea Of Okhotsk On Thursday - Owner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Three orcas that were kept in a "whale jail" in Russia's Far East region are expected to be taken to the Sea of Okhotsk on Thursday, a spokesman for one of the firms owning the mammals, told Sputnik.

Two orcas and six beluga whales were released into the sea in late June.

"The [transportation] of three animals is being planned for Thursday, maybe something will change on the spot. Three orcas are being prepared for transportation. There is no information on beluga whales yet," the owner said.

The notorious whale jail in Srednyaya Bay made headlines in the fall after Greenpeace reported that companies that captured the rare whales were planning to sell them to China. A probe has been launched into the illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse.

