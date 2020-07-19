UrduPoint.com
Second Group Of Russian Vaccine Volunteers Feel Fine On Eve Of Discharge - University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Second Group of Russian Vaccine Volunteers Feel Fine on Eve of Discharge - University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) A second group of volunteers engaged in the clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine at Moscow's Sechenov University feel fine on the eve of discharge, Vadim Tarasov, director of the university's Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik, noting that the first group are also OK.

"Yes, everything is all right, everyone wants to go home as soon as possible," he said, confirming that the second group will be discharged from hospital on Monday.

When asked about whether the first group of volunteers, who had been discharged on July 15, had any health complaints, Tarasov replied: "None.

Everything is OK with them."

The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is being separately tested on volunteers at Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

The vaccine is on the WHO-monitored list, along with 22 other candidate vaccines from around the world, on path to complete all three required phases of clinical trials and get clearance for large-scale production. The first stage of trials at Sechenov University finished last week.

