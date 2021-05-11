UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Gunman In Russian School Shooting Killed: News Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Second gunman in Russian school shooting killed: news agencies

A second gunman suspected of carrying out a school shooting in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday has been killed, news agencies reported, citing official sources

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A second gunman suspected of carrying out a school shooting in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday has been killed, news agencies reported, citing official sources.

"According to preliminary information, the second attacker in the school in Kazan who remained in the building was killed," the TASS state news agency reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Related Topics

Russia Kazan

Recent Stories

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

16 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

16 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

16 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

16 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

16 minutes ago

DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.