Second-hand Clothes Steal Show In Poverty-hit Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Like many economically pummeled families in Zimbabwe, 41-year-old Melinda Gambiza, her husband, and their four school-going children have long since stopped getting new clothes

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 7 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) -:Like many economically pummeled families in Zimbabwe, 41-year-old Melinda Gambiza, her husband, and their four school-going children have long since stopped getting new clothes.

Despite Melinda, a teacher, and her husband who works as a bus driver both being wage earners, even their combined monthly income of $210 has done little to surmount the growing suffering of the family, who have resorted to using second-hand clothes to cut costs.

Apart from tending to their own needs with their meagre resources, the couple are also battling to keep two of their children in boarding school.

To make ends meet, they have thus had to switch to second-hand apparel amid the rising prices of clothes at large department stores in the southern African country.

"Even for our children's school uniforms, I now look to second-hand clothes dealers who also sell second-hand school uniforms, and this saves a bit of money for us because, surely, we can't afford going into shops with the little money we have," Melinda told Anadolu Agency.

The situation is even worse for many unemployed Zimbabweans, like 27-year-old Neville Musasa, who lives in the capital Harare's densely populated suburb of Mufakose.

"I have no income, and if a kind relative gives me a bit of money to spend, I go straight to the second-hand clothes market in Mbare, where, with just about $5, I can buy more than five pieces of clothing because the clothes there are very cheap," Musasa, who used to work as a rank marshal at a bus terminal in Harare, told Anadolu Agency.

