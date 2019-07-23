Second Heatwave Sweeps Mainland France - Meteorological Service

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:35 PM

A new heatwave has swept mainland France this week, with the national meteorological service issuing the second highest warning level for most departments

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A new heatwave has swept mainland France this week, with the national meteorological service issuing the second highest warning level for most departments.

A wave of scorching heat rolled into Europe in the end of June. Meteo France warned that a second bout of record-setting temperatures was expected this week, peaking on Thursday.

The cities of Bordeaux, Angers, Blois and Rennes on Tuesday saw all-time record high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with severe thunderstorms forecast in five northwestern regions.

In Paris, temperatures climbed to 36 degrees Celsius and are forecast to rise to as high as 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Local authorities have activated a heatwave emergency plan, designating "cooling places" to help residents cope with sweltering heat.

