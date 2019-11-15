Second High Tide Submerges Most of Venice

This week's second high tide hit Venice on Friday, submerging much of the Italian lagoon city and shutting the landmark St. Mark's Square

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) This week's second high tide hit Venice on Friday, submerging much of the Italian lagoon city and shutting the landmark St. Mark's Square.

"San Marco Square is closed," Venetian Mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted, using the Italian name of the centuries-old public square in the heart of the city.

The tide water peaked at 5 feet earlier in the day, deluging 70 percent of the city and its many artifacts, according to the Italian news agency, Ansa.

Venice stands on more than a hundred islands and is flooded every year. It saw its second-worst flood on Tuesday, when the water rose to 187 centimeters (6.13 feet), only 7 short of the record 194 centimeters registered in 1966.

The central government has declared a state of emergency. The cost of repairing the damage is feared to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The city administration has set up a bank account to collect donations.