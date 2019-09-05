UrduPoint.com
Second Huge Explosion In 1 Week Rocks Afghan Capital Of Kabul

Thu 05th September 2019

Second Huge Explosion in 1 Week Rocks Afghan Capital of Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The second big explosion in a week struck PD9 district of Kabul on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The attack occurred next to the checkpoint of the National Directorate of Security at 10:12 a.m. local time (05:42 GMT), according to the Interior Ministry.

PD9 was hit by another explosion on Monday.

