Second Independent Media Outlet Shuts Down In Hong Kong In Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Second Independent Media Outlet Shuts Down in Hong Kong in Week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The independent Hong Kong online outlet CitizenNews said it has decided to halt operations, becoming the second pro-democratic media in the region to close in a week.

"We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later," the outlet wrote on its official Facebook page late on Sunday, citing the "growing worries about Hong Kong's press freedom" as the reason behind the decision.

Its closure follows the halt of operations of another independent media outlet, Stand news, popular among Hong Kong's opposition, which shut down last week following a police raid in its office and arrests of its senior employees.

A similar incident occurred in June of the last year when Hong Kong-based pro-opposition newspaper Apple Daily was shut down and several of its top executives were arrested on charges of collusion of foreign forces to harm China's national security.

The offense is one of four crimes punishable in line with the National Security Law, introduced in Hong Kong by the Chinese government in late June. Other offenses are separatism, subversion, and terrorism.

