PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched a second investigation into the election campaign of former French presidential candidate and Ile-de-France regional council chairperson Valerie Pecresse, French media reported on Friday.

The preliminary investigation is looking into a case of alleged abuse of social housing used to host the politician's campaign office, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

After it received information from the French national commission on campaign accounts and financing (CNCCFP), the Regional Directorate of Judicial Police launched a preliminary investigation into breach of trust, the report read.

The case concerns the lease of two spaces, as well as the services of the Jones Lang LaSalle consulting company, which billed 62,400 Euros ($68,700) for the search and negotiation of the lease, the broadcaster added.

In September, media reported that the Paris Prosecutor's Office had opened an investigation into Pecresse's illegal campaign financing, illegal financing of her party, embezzlement of public funds, misuse of corporate assets, and "illegal interest."

Pecresse was a candidate in the French presidential election in 2022. Twelve candidates participated in the first round. Pecresse did not receive enough votes to participate in the second round: incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the ex-leader of the right wing National Rally party, made it to the second round. Macron won with 58.55% of the vote.