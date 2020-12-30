Second Israeli Man Dies After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A second Israeli man, a senior with chronic underlying conditions, died after receiving the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, media reported.

According to The Times of Israel, the man, 88, died at a Jerusalem hospital on Tuesday, hours after receiving the first dose of the vaccine as part of Israel's mass inoculation program.

The news outlet notes that the patient had complex chronic health problems.

On Monday, a 75-year-old man who had cardiac and oncological conditions and survived several heart attacks in the past, died from a heart attack after he was inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

The initial check has not detected a connection between the incident and the vaccine.

Israel launched mass vaccination on December 20, starting with medical and geriatric facilities staff as well as medical students and government officials. The second stage involves the vaccination of citizens over 60 years old and people from high-risk groups.