MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The second launch of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket will be conducted from Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north in the second or the third quarter of the year, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Center that develops the spacecraft, said on Wednesday.

"It will be conducted in the second or the third quarter of the year," Varochko told reporters.

It was previously said that Angara would be launched in the first half of the year.

Varochko also said that the Defense Ministry had made a decision on the payload that the rocket would place into orbit, but did not specify what exactly would be carried.