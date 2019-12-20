UrduPoint.com
Second Law Enforcement Officer Dies After Thursday Shooting In Moscow - Investigators

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

A second law enforcement officer died in hospital after a shooting in central Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A second law enforcement officer died in hospital after a shooting in central Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said Friday.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), a lone gunman opened fire in the center of Moscow on Thursday evening, killing one FSB officer. The attacker was neutralized.

"As a result, one officer was killed at the scene, another one was taken to hospital in grave condition where he passed away. Five more people, including one civilian, received wounds of different degrees of severity," the official representative of the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said.

According to her, the attacker was Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, a Moscow region resident.

