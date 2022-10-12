Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks - Gazprom CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be slightly damaged, but there are definitely no gas leaks on it, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the second line, line B, of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is under pressure.

Maybe it has slight damage, but it is not severely damaged at all, and there are no gas leaks," Miller said at the Russian Energy Week.

At the same time, he added that there were no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream lines, given that turbines created for the pipeline were inoperative.