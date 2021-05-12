UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Malicious Actor Exploited Existing SolarWinds Vulnerability - Cyber Security Agency

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:37 AM

Second Malicious Actor Exploited Existing SolarWinds Vulnerability - Cyber Security Agency

A second malicious actor besides Russia exploited existing vulnerabilities in the SolarWinds software, Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) Acting Director Brandon Wales said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A second malicious actor besides Russia exploited existing vulnerabilities in the SolarWinds software, Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) Acting Director Brandon Wales said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"There was a vulnerability in the software that was discovered by another malicious actor. They did use that to compromise some SolarWinds devices in a number of different places," Wales told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The Biden administration holds Russia's intelligence agency SVR responsible for the hack of the SolarWinds' systems in February and as imposed sanctions against Russia over the cyber attack.

Wales said the second cyberattacker used a preexisting exploit. However, Wales did not respond when whether he could name the second actor or confirm whether it was a state entity.

Russia has rejected all allegations of involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack as baseless.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Senate Russia Brandon Wales February All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.