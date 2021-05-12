Second Malicious Actor Exploited Existing SolarWinds Vulnerability - Cyber Security Agency

A second malicious actor besides Russia exploited existing vulnerabilities in the SolarWinds software, Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) Acting Director Brandon Wales said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A second malicious actor besides Russia exploited existing vulnerabilities in the SolarWinds software, Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) Acting Director Brandon Wales said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"There was a vulnerability in the software that was discovered by another malicious actor. They did use that to compromise some SolarWinds devices in a number of different places," Wales told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The Biden administration holds Russia's intelligence agency SVR responsible for the hack of the SolarWinds' systems in February and as imposed sanctions against Russia over the cyber attack.

Wales said the second cyberattacker used a preexisting exploit. However, Wales did not respond when whether he could name the second actor or confirm whether it was a state entity.

Russia has rejected all allegations of involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack as baseless.