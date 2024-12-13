Second Martial Law Impeachment Vote For S. Korean President On Knife Edge
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) South Korea's opposition leader on Friday urged ruling party lawmakers to side with the "people" and impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, a day before a second parliamentary vote that appears on a knife edge.
A week after a first attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle foundered, the country's National Assembly will vote Saturday around 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) on whether to impeach the president for "insurrectionary acts undermining the constitutional order".
Two hundred votes are needed for the measure to pass, meaning opposition lawmakers must convince eight ruling People Power Party (PPP) colleagues to defect.
As of noon Friday, seven ruling party lawmakers had pledged to support impeachment -- leaving the vote up in the air.
On Friday, the leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, implored them to support the president's removal from office.
Recent Stories
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
More Stories From World
-
Second martial law impeachment vote for S. Korean president on knife edge9 minutes ago
-
Blinken in talks with Turkiya's top diplomat29 minutes ago
-
China FM says 'deeply concerned' about Syria in talks with Egypt counterpart39 minutes ago
-
Macron expected to name new French PM after deadlock59 minutes ago
-
Ukraine facing 'massive' Russian attack on energy sector: ministry1 hour ago
-
Filipina on Indonesia death row says planned transfer 'miracle'1 hour ago
-
China launches 5 experiment satellites1 hour ago
-
Breakthrough brings body heat-powered wearable devices closer to reality1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister received a phone call from the EU High Representative2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia invests in Algae-Based Biostimulants to enhance food security2 hours ago
-
G7 to meet on Syria, government pledges 'rule of law'2 hours ago
-
Shura Council participates in preparatory meetings of Arab Parliament committees2 hours ago