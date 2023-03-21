UrduPoint.com

Second Mercenary From New Zealand Killed In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Second Mercenary From New Zealand Killed in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A mercenary from New Zealand, who was fighting for Ukraine, has been killed becoming the third citizen of his country to die during the hostilities, media reported on Tuesday.

Kane Te Tai, a former New Zealand Defence Force soldier, who had been fighting in Ukraine for about a year, was said to be killed in the east of the country, New Zealand's broadcaster RNZ news reported, referring to sources close to the man's unit commander.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was informed about the man's death, the media reported, adding that he was on leave without pay from the army at the time.

The mercenary was the third New Zealander to die in Ukraine. In August, Dominic Abelen, another mercenary who was fighting in Ukraine, was killed, his body has not been recovered yet, the media added. In January, Andrew Bagshaw, an aid worker, was killed by artillery fire, trying to rescue a woman, according to the media.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has many times brought up the issue of mercenaries fighting for Ukraine. According to the data provided by the Foreign Ministry, they number in the thousands from over 60 countries. The Russian side considers the involvement of mercenaries in the conflict to be a form of support for Kiev by the West.

