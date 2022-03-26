Second Mine-Like Object Fund in Bosphorus Strait - Reports

A second mine-like object was found in the Bosphorus Strait, Turkish newspaper Dunya tweeted on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) A second mine-like object was found in the Bosphorus Strait, Turkish newspaper Dunya tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize the mine-like object and shortly after the strait was reopened for navigation.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country.

The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.