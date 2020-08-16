UrduPoint.com
Second Missile Launched From Gaza Toward Mediterranean Sea

Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Another missile was launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean Sea, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported about the launch of the first experimental missile by Palestinian groups from the central part of the enclave. The missile exploded in the air over the sea a few seconds later.

The second missile, launched by Palestinian groups, also exploded in the air a few seconds after the launch.

Late on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said that Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted two rockets coming from the Gaza Strip. In response, the Israeli air forces attacked facilities of the Hamas movement. In addition, Israel decided to completely close the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave.

