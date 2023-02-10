UrduPoint.com

Second New Jersey Politician Found Fatally Shot In Past Week - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Second New Jersey Politician Found Fatally Shot in Past Week - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Milford, New Jersey councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed outside the utility company where he worked one week after a similar murder in the same state, authorities said.

"A former employee of PSE(&)G, whom authorities identified as Gary T. Curtis, age 58, Washington, New Jersey approached Mr. Heller in the parking lot, shooting him outside of his vehicle," the Somerset Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Heller was found on Thursday morning when Franklin Township Police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting victim within the parking lot of PSE&G utility company.

Detectives tracked down Curtis in a vehicle in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey where he died while suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

The homicide investigation remains on-going to determine motive, the release added.

Heller, a Republican, was elected to the Milford Borough Council in 2017 and again in 2020.

A week ago, Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican council member, who represented Sayreville, was found fatally shot in her vehicle near her home. Police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive in her death. Sayreville is about 55 miles east of Milford.

Authorities are probing if there are any connections between the two deaths but officials in the prosecutor's office have said Heller's death appears to be an isolated incident.

PSE&G said Heller worked with the company for 11 years as a senior distribution supervisor.

Related Topics

Murder Police Washington Company Vehicle Died Same Gary 2017 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

4 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

4 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

4 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.