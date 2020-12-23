UrduPoint.com
Second New Variant Of Coronavirus Found In UK - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:09 PM

The UK has identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients that are contacts of people that had traveled from South Africa, health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The UK has identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients that are contacts of people that had traveled from South Africa, health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Wednesday.

"This is not news that anyone wants to deliver," Hancock said at a press briefing, as the UK government tries to cope with the highly contagious strain found in south east England some weeks ago.

Hancock said, however, that the new variant which allegedly originated in South Africa was even more transmissible and appeared to have mutated further.

"This new variant is highly concerning," Hancock said, while announcing that the UK is placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa and putting people that were in close contacts with the two patients and anyone who has been to the African country in quarantine.

England's deputy medical officer Jenny Harries added that, similarly to the previous variant, the new coronavirus strain was spreading fastest in London and the south east and the east of England.

